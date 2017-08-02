A rare exhibit of a 1947 National Geographic photo essay is currently being displayed by the gallery of the Beacon Institute for Rivers and Estuaries.

The images of Shad in the Shadow of Skyscrapers by photographer Luis Marden call out to our senses from a bygone era. Rare views into the lives and livelihoods of local Hudson Rivermen show us a way of life that once was, and a river’s bounty that one day could be again.

Each frame displays a depth of natural knowledge about the river and its inhabitants that, to this day, scientists struggle to recreate with modern methods.

Marden (1913-2003) worked as a photographer and reporter before serving as chief of the National Geographic foreign editorial staff. He was a pioneer in the use of color photography, both on land and underwater, and also made many discoveries in the world of science.

Located in the dynamic West End district of Beacon’s Main Street, this historic brick storefront houses the Institute’s gallery and its administrative headquarters. The gallery showcases river and environmentally themed art and educational exhibits.

The gallery, at 199 Main Street in Beacon, is open Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open til 7 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month.