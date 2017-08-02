Three council seats open in New Windsor

Three seats are open on the New Windsor Town Council this year. They are held by longtime town Supervisor George Green, board member Andrew Regenbaum and longtime board member Alice Biasotti, who is not seeking reelection.

The Town of New Windsor Republican Committee has endorsed both Green and Regenbaum. Both men are running unopposed. The committee has put Steven Moreau forward to replace Biasotti. Moreau works as a real estate agent with John J. Lease Realtors and currently serves as the town Republican committee chairman. Board members serve four-year terms.

Also seeking reelection are town Receiver of Taxes Sue Scheible and Highway Superintendent Anthony Fayo. Both are running as Republicans.

Two town justices, Richard Thorpe and Noreen Calderin, are both seeking to return to their positions on the bench. Retired police sergeant George Myers is also running for one of the two open judicial seats. Thorpe, who ran as a Republican in 2013, will run on Independence and Democratic lines. The three candidates are vying to become the Conservative Party nominees in a September primary.

“The New Windsor Democratic Committee ‘crossed the aisle’ and endorsed Republican Judge Richard Thorpe for reelection as New Windsor Town Justice,” said town Democratic Committee Chairwoman Bette Ann Yarus in an email this week. “Over his extraordinary 28-year-service record, his rulings have never been overturned or reversed on appeal.”

The committee is focused this year on supporting Sylvia Santiago, Yarus said, the Democratic candidate for the 15th District of the Orange County Legislature.

The primary election takes place Tuesday, Sept. 12. The general election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com