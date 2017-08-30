Yet another delay for Taylor

“We’re very close,” said Jim Taylor of Taylor Biomass Energy. “But we’re not going to hit Sept. 30.”

Taylor advised the Maybrook Village Board last week that his multi-million dollar project had hit another snag after his contractor unexpectedly closed his business, leaving him to find a new contractor.

“It takes a lot to get a big project done,” said Taylor.

Even so, he said all of the pieces are there to get the funding in place for a closing near Thanksgiving. The construction itself is expected to take about 24 months. With this timetable, Taylor said energy from his first-of-a-kind facility will enter the grid in December of 2019.

According to Taylor, his “one little tiny plant” on Neelytown Road in Montgomery “will provide 20 percent of New York State’s renewable energy for one year.”

“The innovation with this project is going to put the town of Montgomery on the map,” said Mayor Dennis Leahy. “It’s definitely something that is needed in today’s world.”

Taylor’s facility will transform waste to energy by integrating five different technologies into the “first commercial-size waste biomass gasification to energy facility in the world.” It will be located alongside his existing 95-acre recycling plant.

“From an environmental perspective, we just can’t continue putting waste in the ground,” said Taylor, speaking of the giant landfills across the country and around the world. “They’re ticking time bombs.”

He explained that getting a first-of-its-kind commercial project financed is nearly impossible. He has had to prove his intentions and project to the world at every step of his journey—which he pointed out has taken 19 years.

“It’s been a long time coming. The weight of carrying something for so long—you can’t imagine,” said Taylor. “But if you believe in it, it’s not even a question.”

Taylor obtained waste agreements with 13 municipalities four years ago, with just Goshen deciding to back out since then. The rest remain on board.

“It’s a great project and it’s time has come,” said Trustee James Barnett. “We’re behind you 100 percent.”

Taylor said he would return with further updates at a future meeting of the village board.

“I’m glad I didn’t think of how much work it was before I started,” Taylor concluded, prompting a few chuckles at his candor.

In other business, the board authorized an audit of the village to be performed by Nugent & Haeussler, PC.

They also discussed a proposed local law to address the issue of “double woods” in the village—namely, when a utility company installs a new pole to replace an older or damaged pole, but does not remove the original pole.

Leahy said that the “double woods are getting more and more noticeable” and the local law will address the delays in the process.

A public hearing was set for the local law on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

The board will also discuss their plans for paving and sidewalk improvements at that meeting. They are in the process of applying for additional grant funding for additional sidewalks.

By RACHEL COLEMAN