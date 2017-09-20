Chamber music series to begin 31st season

In advance of an October date at Carnegie Hall, Karine Poghosyan returns to the Village of Montgomery concert stage.

The piano virtuoso will open the 31st season of the Grand Montgomery Chamber Music Series on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Village of Montgomery Senior Center, 36 Bridge Street. She will perform selections that include Khachaturian’s Adagio from Spartacus and Stravinsky’s The Firebird Suite.

“I believe Karine is one of the best pianists in the world!” says Howard Garret who, along with his wife Judy, has been organizing the concert series every year.

Critics agree. Poghosyan has been praised for her ability to get to the heart of the works she performs. She made her orchestral debut at fourteen playing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1, and her solo Carnegie Hall debut at 23, and has since gone on to win numerous awards as well as performing in some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls.

During the 2014-15 season, Poghosyan made her Washington D.C. debut, in addition to her Toronto, Canada debut where she gave the Canadian premiere of Alan Hovhaness’s Piano Concerto “Lousadzak.” Other performance highlights included solo recitals in Myra Hess series in Chicago, and in Ehbar Saal in Vienna, as well as performing Khachaturian’s Piano Concerto with the Greater Newburgh (NY) Symphony under the baton of Woomyung Choe. Her most recent orchestral performances included Schumann Piano Concerto with Sinfonia Toronto and Maestro Nurhan Arman, and Grieg Piano Concerto with the Wallingford Symphony Orchestra, with Maestro Phil Ventre, both to warm ovations and strong reviews. She was also featured on WQXR’s “Chopin Marathon” concert and live webcast.

Poghosyan’s musical studies began in her native Yerevan in Armenia at the School of the Arts No. 1, continuing at Romanos Melikian College and the Komitas State Conservatory. Her teachers in Armenia included Irina Gazarian, Vatche Umr-Shat, and Svetlana Dadyan. After moving to the United States in 1998, she received her BM, summa cum laude, from California State University in Northridge under Françoise Regnat, and her MM and D.M.A. degrees at Manhattan School of Music under Arkady Aronov, completing her D.M.A. in a record-breaking two years with a thesis on Aram Khachaturian’s works for piano.

She is currently based in New York, where she teaches at Manhattan School of Music. Poghosyan has toured U.S. cities, as well as Austria and Armenia, where she performed to rave reviews the music of Aram Khachaturian featured on her CD, “Khachaturian Original Piano Works and Ballet Transcriptions,” released on the NAXOS label.

Her Montgomery appearance will also include Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67 (arr. Franz Liszt for solo piano) and Brahms Variations on a theme by Paganini in A Minor, Op. 35, Book 1.

Her 2017-18 schedule includes a stop at New York’s Carnegie Hall on October 19, but she can be seen and heard for free in Montgomery.