Dukes rout Spackenkill for third straight

Year in and year out, the Marlboro football team features an offense that can seemingly roll over the opposition with ease. But all of the offensive fireworks can sometimes overshadow the program’s commitment to a fierce defense, which was on display again in the team’s 42-7 win at Spackenkill on Saturday afternoon.

Through the first three games of the season, the Dukes’ stalwart defense has only allowed a total of 32 points, as they’ve routinely stifled their rivals’ best weapons. ‘Our defense is great,” junior defensive back Jack Young said. “We didn’t really lose many players, so we know coming into the games we’re going to be defensive-heavy. We need to bring that throughout the game to keep the low scores for the other team.” Young notched two big interceptions against the Spartans, as the Marlboro (3-0) defense lived up to its high weekly standard. “We want to keep the other team under seven points every game,” Young said of the team’s defensive goals. “The lower the better, that’s what we want.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the Dukes set the tone early against Spackenkill (1-2), as Marlboro senior quarterback Phil DeSantis bulldozed his way into the end zone for a five-yard score to put his team up 7-0 at the 9:59 mark of the first quarter. “The offensive line is playing awesome, they’re making huge holes for us,” DeSantis said. “That’s really all we can ask for.” It was the first of four touchdowns on the day for the senior leader, who racked up 202 yards rushing on 17 carries. After missing multiple games to injury last year, DeSantis is now pacing an offense that has tallied 145 points through the first three weeks of the regular season. “We’re really happy with where Phil is, we missed him last year,” Marlboro head coach Rich Ward said. “What’s great about this team is that they really care about each other, and that’s what’s making things go. They’re not worried about touches. They try to spread the ball around to everybody, but at the same time they care about each other and they just want the win.”

With the first quarter winding down, DeSantis broke loose for a 68-yard highlight reel touchdown run to make it 14-0 Marlboro with 21 seconds left in the opening frame. “I saw a huge hole created by my linemen and I just tried to do my own thing after that,” he said. The Dukes kept pouring it on in the second quarter, as sophomore quarterback Christian Diorio carved through the Spartans’ defense for a 40-yard TD run to give Marlboro a 21-0 advantage with 8:32 left in the half. It was the second straight week the young quarterback has scored on a long touchdown run, as he’s made the most of his playing time so far this season. “He’s going to get better every week,” Ward said of Diorio. “We’re going to have to start putting the ball in the air with him a little bit, and I think we’ll do that.”

Spackenkill junior running back Dhyquem Lewinson then ripped off a 57-yard touchdown scamper to cut the lead to 21-7 with 5:48 remaining in the second quarter, but on the afternoon the Dukes were able to contain the Spartans star running back, as he totaled 139 yards rushing on 17 carries. “We put in a new defense for them, knowing specifically how good their running back Dhyquem is,” Young said. “We played to his level and came out with a victory from it.” When DeSantis took a pitch from junior quarterback Sam Mongelli and turned the corner for a 42-yard touchdown run to put Marlboro up 28-7 at the 2:21 mark of the second, the Dukes had snuffed out whatever momentum the Spartans had mustered.

The Marlboro defense took over in the second half, putting the clamp down on every Spackenkill drive. After DeSantis pocketed his fourth touchdown of the day on a two-yard run to give the Dukes a 35-7 lead with 6:01 left in the third quarter, Young picked off a pass from Spartans backup quarterback Dylan Cottman and raced towards the end zone. But a rare pick-six was not to be, as a blocking penalty after the interception erased Young’s potential score. “I saw the end zone, that’s what I was going for,” he said. “I was hoping to get it.”

The Marlboro defense hounded the Spackenkill signal callers all day, as Spartans senior quarterback Adam Loughran (1-7, seven yards passing) was stymied on Saturday, and saw his first pass intercepted by Young after he re-entered the game in the fourth quarter. “We hadn’t really made a lot of big plays on defense yet, but today we did,” Ward said. “I thought the defense played solid. It’s a tough offense to go against, especially with Lewinson and all of those kids to worry about. But I thought our defense played pretty well.”

The Dukes sealed the 42-7 final when Mongelli (8-13, 79 yards passing, 1 TD) found junior receiver Zachary Bayon for an impressive 11-yard diving touchdown catch with 4:11 left in the game. “Zach’s got a touchdown in every game,” Ward noted. “He’s the type of kid, with the weapons that we have, people kind of forget about him and all of a sudden he comes up with a touchdown. He’s doing a great job for us. He wasn’t with us last year because of an injury too. He’s another kid we got back and he’s doing a great job along with many others. The offensive line is doing a great job. Those guys are the unsung heroes.”

The multi-faceted Marlboro offense was on full display once again in the Sept. 16 game, as DeSantis punished Spackenkill on the ground, while Mongelli was effective through the air and with his feet (70 yards rushing on 14 carries). “I think our offense is a little bit unique this year because we have the players to do it,” Ward said. “I still think we have a couple new tricks up our sleeve that we’re working on. So I think we’ll be tough to stop. But at the same time, you can’t worry about that. We just have to get better at what we do. I’m happy with where we’re at.”

Marlboro will now host Liberty in a non-league contest this Saturday evening, and if the first trio of games from this season is any indication, the Dukes’ defense will show up ready to hound their opponents. “The ‘D’ is playing awesome,” DeSantis said. “They’re keeping them down, low scores. But the thing about defense is you have to be 100 percent, you have to be perfect. Today we were 99, and next week we’ll come out better, faster and stronger.”

By Ted Remsnyder