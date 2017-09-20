Goldbacks bash Bushmen 34-7

Pine Bush put up more than 500 yards on the ground during the previous week with a home victory over Valley Central.

But when the Bushmen traveled to Newburgh Friday, the Goldbacks stopped that running game, rendered it meaningless and used their own to rout the visitors 34-7.

“I think we did a good job defensively,” said Bill Bianco, Newburgh’s coach. “We had to adjust when they had to adjust, and I think we did a pretty good job doing that.”

Newburgh led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter with Terry Anderson’s 15-yard touchdown run after a tipped Pine Bush punt put the ball on the Bushmen’s 25-yard line.

Anderson added another touchdown with a 33-yard run before Pine Bush’s Xavier Martinez scored Pine Bush’s only touchdown with a five-yard run later in the second quarter.

Jadon Munroe then extended the lead for Newburgh to 21-7 at the half with a three-yard run into the end zone.

In the third quarter, Anderson got loose with an 82-yard run down the sideline and into the end zone for a 27-7 Newburgh lead.

And with 5:25 left in the fourth quarter, Munroe finished the scoring for the Goldbacks with an 11-yard touchdown run.

“We got it done to us,” said Jim Wright, Pine Bush’s coach. “They physically pushed our kids around.”

This week Newburgh plays at Cornwall Saturday at 1 p.m. Pine Bush plays Middletown at home Saturday at 7 p.m.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com