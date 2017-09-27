Injuries, heat taking their toll on Huskies

Highland was looking for its first victory this season, and the Huskies traveled to Rondout on a very hot Saturday hoping to get it.

But the Ganders would let them do little to achieve that goal. Highland scored early and late, but it was Rondout doing all the scoring in the middle before sending the Huskies home with a 53-13 loss.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries this year,” said John McFarland, Highland’s coach, “so injuries have really decimated our season.”

The original 30-man squad was down to 24 when the game started. Rondout took an early 7-0 lead before Highland came back with Adam Albright’s 15-yard touchdown catch to come within a point, down 7-6.

From there, the Ganders took and led 32-6 at the half with a 15-yard touchdown run and six and 20-yard scoring catches. Highland took the kick-off in the second half, fumbled on their own 15-yard line, and the Ganders capitalized with another touchdown and led 39-6.

After another pair of Gander scores, Highland’s Dario DiValentino pulled down a 21-yard touchdown catch for the Huskies second score with a 1:26 left in the fourth quarter to end the Highland’s long hot afternoon.

“The kids played their hearts out the best they could,” said McFarland. “We put in a new offense this week. We executed and put some points on the board.”

Highland dropped to 0-4, and plays O’Neill at home Thursday at 7 p.m. in pursuit of that first victory this season.

“Hopefully we’ll get some guys back from injuries,” said McFarland, ”and that will help us for homecoming next week.”

