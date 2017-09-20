Legend of Sleepy Hollow comes to life

Usher in fall with master storyteller Jonathan Kruk at the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 as he brings to life Washington Irving’s classic tale of the “Headless Horseman” and “Ichabod Crane” for the first time in our area.

Kruk’s unique spellbinding performances of Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” sell out every autumn for Historic Hudson Valley so don’t miss your chance to be transported by the ghostly tale of the headless Hessian soldier and the hapless schoolteacher.

Jonathan Kruk, selected by Hudson Valley Magazine as “Best Storyteller in the Hudson Valley,” will offer two performances at the Harness Racing Museum. The first session from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. will include coffee, tea and treats – tickets are $5 for students, $7 for museum members and $10 for non-members.

The second session, from 6 to 8 p.m. with Kruk’s performance starting promptly at 6:30, will be accompanied by a delicious buffet dinner with soft beverages and dessert. Doors will open for the evening event at 5:15 p.m. Pre-purchased tickets for the evening dinner session are required – $24 for Museum members and $28 for non-members.

Reservations must be made by September 25 and seating is limited so please call 294-6330 to purchase your tickets.

Author of “Legends and Lore of Sleepy Hollow and the Hudson Valley,” Kruk is hard at work on a second book, “Lore of the Hudson Highlands” as well as a Bedtime Tale App and a multi-media project, “Supernatural on the Hudson.” To learn more visit jonathankruk.com.

For further information about the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, the museum’s educational workshops or children’s birthday parties, please contact the Education Department at 294-6330 or e-mail at education@harnessmuseum.com. For information on all the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame events, please visit harnessmuseum.com.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.