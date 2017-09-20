Lujan ekes out win in District 4 Democratic Primary

The race for the Democratic nomination for District 4 of the Orange County Legislature was won by a razor-thin margin in last Tuesday’s primary election. According to early results, Kevindaryan Lujan defeated Omari Shakur to win the Democratic nomination with just five votes.

“We look forward to unifying the City of Newburgh and advocating for our families,” Lujan said Tuesday.

A final tally of voter affidavits and absentee ballots were counted by the Orange County Board of Elections this week. Lujan drew 303 votes over 298 for Shakur.

One unopened ballot remained contested on Tuesday, according to county Board of Elections Commissioner David Green. All votes will be certified as official by Thursday, he said.

If elected, Lujan promised to fight hard for a fair share of funding for Newburgh. “Cities have been ignored,” he said earlier this month. “We want to make sure we’re fighting to get our fair share of resources and services for our community.”

Lujan, a community activist and member of the Orange County Young Democrats, received the Working Families Party’s endorsement earlier this year. Lujan will face Anthony Tarsio – running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines – to win the seat in November.

Shakur, a City of Newburgh native and longtime community activist, previously ran for the seat in 2009.

District 4 covers the east side of the City of Newburgh and a portion of Balmville. The position is being vacated by Curlie Dillard, who is stepping down due to health issues.

By SHANTAL RILEY

