National Purple Heart Hall of Honor to honor Dole, Pataki

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, Inc. will be hosting their inaugural Genesis Legacy Medal Dinner on September 13th at Anthony’s Pier 9 in New Windsor, NY. Honorees will include: Bob Dole, former United States Senator, Presidential candidate, World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient. George Pataki, former NYS Governor. Governor Pataki played an integral part in building the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

“Being named the recipient of the Genesis Legacy Medal and receiving recognition from the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, Inc. means a great deal to me,” said Senator Bob Dole. “The Hall of Honor houses the stories of our nation’s men and women in uniform who were wounded or killed by enemy action. It reminds us of the tremendous sacrifices made by these individuals, and it conveys the powerful message that their service will never be forgotten.”

“Having a role in creating the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor was one of my proudest moments as Governor of the great state of New York.” said former New York State Governor George Pataki. “Working with my good friend Senator Bill Larkin and the Genesis Group, we

sought to appropriately honor America’s Purple Heart recipients. Being honored as a recipient of the Genesis Legacy Medal has a very special meaning to me. I look forward to being reunited with former colleagues and local patriots who I was proud to work with on this endeavor.”

Also being honored, with the establishment of the Genesis Legacy Medal is the Genesis Group. The creation of the Hall of Honor was the culmination of an eleven-year campaign by members of the Genesis Group who were committed to bringing a collective vision to reality.The Genesis Group is comprised of Lt. General James D. Hughes, New York State Senator William J. Larkin. Jr., Joe Farina and Everett Smith.

“We all look forward to hosting and honoring Senator Bob Dole and Governor Pataki.” said Richie Lay. Chairman of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, Inc. and a Purple Heart recipient. “Having these great men accept this honor is an important moment for the Hall of Honor. We also look forward to honoring dozens of Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star families that will be in attendance.”

If you have not yet RSVP’d and are interested in attending the Inaugural Genesis Legacy Medal Dinner, it is not too late to purchase tickets. You can purchase your tickets online: www.thepurpleheartinc.com or by calling 815-670-4205. For Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star families this event is FREE to attend but you still must RSVP.

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, Inc. wotlld like to thank our Purple Heart Patriot Sponsor for the Genesis Legacy Medal Dinner. They include: Crystal Run Health; Construction Contractor’s Association; Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine; Richard Rowley; Mediacom; RJ Smith Realty; Vanacore. DeBenedictus, DiGovanni & Weddell LLP.

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, Inc. is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organIzation which was formed to support, promote and enhance the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.