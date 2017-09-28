Senator Larkin, Newburgh Armory collaborate on donation drive for Puerto Rico

Senator Bill Larkin (R-C-I, 39th District) and William Kaplan, founder and President of the Newburgh Armory Unity Center, announced today that they will be collaborating on an effort to provide relief supplies to Puerto Rico.

“Working with my friend Senator Larkin, I know we can make a meaningful difference for the people of Puerto Rico,” said William Kaplan. “It is our responsibility as Americans to do everything in our power to help those that are in need. Puerto Rico has been devastated by Hurricane Maria and they do not have the necessary resources at their disposal. They need our help and our community must answer the call.”

“In conjunction with the U.S Department of Homeland Security and other community organizations, we have put together a list of the most needed supplies that can be donated by the general public,” said Senator Bill Larkin. “I will use every resource at my disposal to help make this supply drive successful and I call on those who are in a position to help to stand up for the people of Puerto Rico and do their part.”

KFM Trucking of Walden has donated a trailer towards this effort. They will load up a large trailer of donated supplies from the Armory on Saturday, October 7th and travel to a pick-up location in Florida where the supplies will be shipped to Puerto Rico. The list of supplies that are most needed include; bottled water, baby-wipes, hand sanitizer, canned and dry foods for humans and pets, cots, first aid kits, mosquito repellent, blankets, pillows, laundry detergent, dish soap and tarps.

The Newburgh Armory Unity Center (321 S William Street – Newburgh, NY 12550) will serve as the drop off location for this donation drive. Supplies may be dropped off on Saturday, September 30 from 2 – 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 7 from 2 – 6 p.m.