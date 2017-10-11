Bushmen batter Kingston, 28-7

In the second quarter Saturday in Kingston, Pine Bush put a pass run on Chapman Parker, and when the quarterback unloaded his pass, Jaycee Miller, a big defensive lineman staying back, found the ball coming to him.

Miller took the ball and sprinted 45 yards into the end zone to give the Bushmen a 21-0 lead going into the half.

Pine Bush scored a touchdown and gave one up in the second half to beat Kingston 28-7.

“When I caught it, the end zone was right there, and I had to get this in,” said Miller, recalling the pick six. “And that’s what I did. I always hope for something like that. I understand I am D lineman, but I always want to get in the action.”

Pine Bush went up 14-0 with two and 44-yard touchdown runs by Anthony Potts. Tyrese Gumbs gave the Bushmen a 28-0 with a one-yard touchdown run with 8:10 left in the third quarter. Kingston finally scored later in the quarter when Parker took it in from a yard out.

“We wanted to run the ball obviously, and we did that,” said Jim Wright, Pine Bush’s coach. “You don’t want to give up a score, and our defense is getting better.”

The defense stepped up in the fourth, after Potts’ fumble on a punt return, and stopped a Tiger drive on fourth down inside the five-yard line.

Friday, the Bushmen are home against Monroe-Woodbury at 7 p.m. Both teams are 5-1 after the Crusaders stopped Newburgh at home last week.

“Monroe is a scrappy defensive program. They understand winning,” said Wright. “It’s going to be a big-time game Friday.”

By Bond Brungard

