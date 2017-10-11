Times Community Newspapers
Bushmen batter Kingston, 28-7

October 11, 2017

In the second quarter Saturday in Kingston, Pine Bush put a pass run on Chapman Parker, and when the quarterback unloaded his pass, Jaycee Miller, a big defensive lineman staying back, found the ball coming to him.

Anthony Potts stiff arms it for more yards.

Miller took the ball and sprinted 45 yards into the end zone to give the Bushmen a 21-0 lead going into the half.

Pine Bush scored a touchdown and gave one up in the second half to beat Kingston 28-7.

“When I caught it, the end zone was right there, and I had to get this in,” said Miller, recalling the pick six. “And that’s what I did. I always hope for something like that. I understand I am D lineman, but I always want to get in the action.”

Pine Bush went up 14-0 with two and 44-yard touchdown runs by Anthony Potts. Tyrese Gumbs gave the Bushmen a 28-0 with a one-yard touchdown run with 8:10 left in the third quarter. Kingston finally scored later in the quarter when Parker took it in from a yard out.

“We wanted to run the ball obviously, and we did that,” said Jim Wright, Pine Bush’s coach. “You don’t want to give up a score, and our defense is getting better.”

The defense stepped up in the fourth, after Potts’ fumble on a punt return, and stopped a Tiger drive on fourth down inside the five-yard line.

Friday, the Bushmen are home against Monroe-Woodbury at 7 p.m. Both teams are 5-1 after the Crusaders stopped Newburgh at home last week.

“Monroe is a scrappy defensive program. They understand winning,” said Wright. “It’s going to be a big-time game Friday.”

By Bond Brungard
sports@tcnewspapers.com

