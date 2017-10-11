Eagle Scout installs new sign in Plattekill

Lucas Smith recently placed a new sign at the Plattekill Town Park, completing his final requirement to attain the rank of Eagle Scout.

Smith said he initially met with Highway Superintendent Bobby Wager “and we walked around the park and we saw that this [old sign] needed replacement.” Smith worked with a sign person to develop the style and font style.

“The whole idea was to get the public’s attention to know where the park was, especially for visiting sports teams,” Smith said.

Since he was a young boy Smith loved scouting, especially camping “and I love to help out my community.” He started out as a Tiger, scouting’s first level and has now reached the highest rank of Eagle Scout for Troop 79 Plattekill.

Smith said he will miss scouting after he graduates high school next June.

Jeffrey Smith said his sons Lucas and his twin Justin are 17 years old and Eagle Scouts must complete their project before turning 18.

“Their birthday is March 31, so we’ve got to get these done. What else is new for Eagle Scouts?” he laughed. “They’ve had two years to get this done.”

Smith said like all young men, his sons have felt the pull of other activities and of girls during high school but their peers and even some coaches are puzzled when they have to go and take care of a scouting requirement.

Scoutmaster Bob Albanese said Lucas came up with the sign project and had to propose it to the Town Board.

“Its an incredible project,” he said. “The [old] sign for the park was getting worn and this benefits the park, it benefits the town and it gets him his Eagle requirement.”

William Farrell serves on the committee for Troop 79. He said he has a list of projects that meet the requirements for Eagle Scout and helped Lucas connect with the Highway Superintendent.

Farrell said M&S Iron Works, of Rock Tavern, NY, donated the sign.

“I will say in this community and in the outlying areas that when you mention Boy Scouts and an Eagle project, we have many businesses step up because its such a great thing, it is all a community thing.”

A few other businesses contributed to the project: Dawes Septic, Hannaford, Rapid Blasting, Wright’s Farm, Minard Farm and Bizzy Bear’s Small Engine Repair.

Farrell said the Eagle Scout candidate guides the entire project.

“The Eagle Scout himself has to organize everything, he has to line up the help and materials and he has to fund-raise; its quite a project,” Farrell said. “I like very visible community projects where people go by and say wow, look what he did.”

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com