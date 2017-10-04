Fresh color, fresh faces at WRS

Fall brings fresh color to the Wallkill River School with a fall themed benefit auction, as well as two solo shows by artists Brenda Harburger, and Kari Ganoung Ruiz. The “Fall in the Hudson Valley Silent Benefit Auction” will take place on October 28 at 6 p.m. during the reception; which will take place throughout that evening from 5 – 7 p.m. Refreshments served; receptions are free and open to the public.

The reception for the solo shows will be held Friday, Oct. 6, 5 – 7 p.m. All works will be on display throughout the month of October, business hours are 12 – 6 p.m., Mon.-Sat. Wallkill River School of Art is located at 232 Ward St. in the Village of Montgomery, and is free and open to the public.

Fall can be such magical season here in the Hudson valley, and as artists, we love sharing that beauty with the world through our talents. This has inspired us to put together a silent benefit auction with the theme of “ Fall in the Hudson Valley.” Any artists interested in participating may drop off any fall themed works for the auction before Oct. 5, with the artist agreement form taped to the back. The Sale Price will be split 50/50 between the artist and the venue, and a $10 hanging fee is required, but will be refunded from the gallery’s portion of the sale price, if the piece sells at auction.

A reception will be held for the exhibit on October 28 from 5 – 7 p.m. with the Silent Auction taking place at 6 p.m. Half of all proceeds will go to benefit the 2018 Hudson Valley Plein Air Festival.

Brenda Scott Harburger combines a command of form with a sensitive feeling for color and light. Working in oil, watercolor and sculpture, she creates powerful expressions of a wide variety of subjects, both animate and inanimate. Be it a landscape, still life, human or animal portraiture, she searches for some unique aspect that interests her, and she hopes interests the viewer too. Her distinctive style, expressing vivid representation in her art with an emotional quality that is highly personal, has been called Impressionistic Realism.

Kari was raised at the edge of The Finger Lakes National Forest in Central New York State, which set the stage for her deep connection to the natural landscape. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Fine Art from Ashland University in Ohio, she worked as a decorative painter, faux finisher, and occasional muralist.

Kari and her husband Diego Ruiz opened a picture-framing studio featuring fine art and gifts in 2007. An encouraging local response to her work prompted more space at the boutique to be used to display paintings, and eventually the move to a larger location. Due to the increased visibility of the new gallery, the draw on their time became much greater and began to cut into studio hours. At this time, Kari began to focus on plein air work; feeling the need to learn about light and shadow directly from the natural world. The choice was made and the plan set in motion to close the storefront location and move to an online only gallery. Kari and Diego have recently moved back out to the Finger Lakes countryside where open fields, forests, lakes, streams, and farms can continue to inspire their work. In addition to her exhibit with the Wallkill River School, Kari will also be teaching a class on her unique approach to painting nocturnes.

For more information, and for directions, visit wallkillriverschool.com, or call 457-2727. Gallery Hours: Mon.-Sat., noon to 6 p.m.