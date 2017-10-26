Goldbacks cruise past Wizards, 41-0

Newburgh’s football team is seeking its fourth straight Section 9, Class AA crown, and the Goldbacks raced off to defend their title Friday at home against Washingtonville in a quarterfinal game.

The Goldbacks led 27-0 at the half before scoring a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to win 41-0.

The Goldbacks led 20-0 after the first quarter with a 47-yard touchdown catch from Uh’Charion Hanson, Jadon Munroe’s 21-yard touchdown run, and Terry Anderson’s 20-yard touchdown run.

In the second quarter, Munroe went to the end zone from 21 yards out to give Newburgh a 27-0 lead at the half. In the third quarter Munroe scored again on a 19-yard touchdown run. And with 1:23 left in the third quarter, Sincere Tatum carried the ball 20 yards into the end zone to finish the rout.

“For the most part the kids played pretty well,” said Bill Bianco, Newburgh’s coach.

Following Tatum’s touchdown, Pete Matthews hit an extra point that set a new Section 9 record with a 197 career points scored by a kicker.

“I was hoping to do it in front of the home crowd,” said Matthews. “I just can’t thank my teammates enough from my freshman year all the way to my senior year. The snap has to be perfect. The hold has to be perfect. And then it is my job to do the kick. Without them, I am nothing.”

Saturday, Newburgh faces Monroe-Woodbury in the Section 9, Class semis at either Middletown or Kingston after the Crusaders stopped the Goldbacks 28-17 in early October in Central Valley.

“Any time a team beats you,” said Bianco, “you hope for a chance to play them again.”

The Crusaders used a pair of recovered a pair of early onside kicks to score early and keep the Goldbacks from ever getting a lead in that game. Now the Goldbacks have to learn from that experience if they want that fourth straight sectional title.

‘They definitely exploited some things we weren’t as good at,” said Bianco. “I think we have to play a clean game. If you play a good team, you can’t make mistakes that will hurt you.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com