Goldbacks hand Warwick their first loss, 28-0

Newburgh played undefeated Warwick Thursday with a short rest after a close loss, 31-28, the previous Saturday to Cornwall.

Sitting on the sidelines against Cornwall was Jadon Munroe, the Goldbacks’ speedy tailback unable to play because of a hamstring injury.

Munroe was back against Warwick, and at the eight-minute mark in the first quarter, he took off through the middle on a 66-yard run into the end zone for a 7-0 Newburgh lead. In the second quarter, Munroe scored again on an eight-yard run to make it 14-0.

The Goldbacks led 21-0 at the half before winning 28-0.

“It feels great to get a win. It was hard watching my team lose (against Cornwall) and not being able to contribute,” said Munroe. “My line played good, gave me a chance to get into the secondary and do what I do.”

Newburgh’s defense was also in usual form with its speed on Academy Field’s turf. Jared Senius, Warwick’s quarterback felt the pressure and was picked off by Newburgh’s Uh’Charion Hanson at Newburgh’s 30-yard line. Hanson then brought the ball home with 3:11 left in the second quarter to make it 21-0.

In the third quarter, Terry Anderson, Newburgh’s quarterback, raced 55 yards down the sideline for Newburgh’s final score.

“(Cornwall) beat us fair and square, and we had to bounce back all week,” said Anderson. “We played our game fantastically. The game plan was to punch the ball and that’s what we did.”

And the short week against an undefeated opponent did not faze Bill Bianco and his staff as they prepared for Warwick.

“I thought we were as prepared as we could be for three days or whatever,” said Bianco, Newburgh’s coach.

Munroe returned to help Newburgh along with Josh Williams, a defensive end, as the Goldbacks committed fewer mistakes against Warwick.

“Those two (guys) helped, and honestly, cleaning up our mistakes,” said Bianco.

As Newburgh was shutting down Warwick, Monroe-Woodbury, with a loss to Warwick, shut out Middletown 38-0. Friday the Goldbacks will travel to see the Crusaders and will do battle for the divisional lead at 7 p.m.

“The next game is always the biggest game,” said Bianco. “It’s Monroe-Woodbury. It’s down at their place. I am sure it’s going to be a good game.”

