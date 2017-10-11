Grant boosts Highland Landing Park

Recently the Town of Lloyd and the Highland Landing Park Association thanked NYS Assemblyman Frank Skartados for his assistance in securing $375,000 that will be used to bring water and sewer infrastructure down to the Highland Landing Park.

At a gathering under a new park pavilion, Skartados said he appreciates the efforts of everyone that has bought the park from a former oil depot to a wonderful recreational park for the residents of the town.

“I want to thank everyone of you for your commitment, your tenacity and participation and all these volunteers, businesses, contractors, laborers and the Highland Landing Park Association for all the work that you’ve done to get us to this point. I am so glad to see progress really being made right here,” he said. “I think this is a very unique public asset that has played a major role in the past history of this community, for example, in supplying food and materials to New York City.”

Engineer Ray Jurkowski said the infrastructure design will be done this winter “and we would hope to break ground in late spring as far as construction. That’s the intent at this point.”

Skartados said a new direction for the park has been forged by the town “in trying to attract people to come to our area to experience the beauty and majesty of the Hudson and what better place to do this. I appreciate your vision because it is very much in line with what we have been doing down here in terms with the Walkway and the Hudson.”

Skartados said this infrastructure project is just a part of “creating a more sustainable community for us and for future generations. So I am the one thanking you; I appreciate your appreciation of my coming up with the money. I just came at the end to lend a hand to bring this to fruition but it is really you that have done all of the work in bringing us so far.” Skartados is hoping that one day boats will be landing in Highland “to see the unique place we have to live, work and raise a family. So lets build it and they will come.”

The first $125,000 of the funding will be used for fencing, benches and other amenities and the remaining $250,000 will be for the needed piping work. Skartados said the funds were secured in the 2017 state budget at the same time the Highland Landing Park was seeking funding.

“It was just a matter of how I was going to divvy out the money for different projects in different communities and I thought where would my money have the biggest bang for my buck. This was one of the projects that I believed would go very well with the Walkway Experience,” he said.

Supervisor Paul Hansut thanked Skartados for securing an additional $150,000 that will be used for extending the Rail Trail from Tony Williams field west to the firehouse in Phase III of that project.

“He was instrumental in that and we thank you,” Hansut said.

By Mark Reynolds

