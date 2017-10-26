Huskies fulfill preseason goal to secure playoff spot

Highland boys’ soccer team had one goal for this season, to make the playoffs, something that eluded the Huskies last year.

Highland faced Ellenville at home last Friday in a Section 9, Class B quarterfinal, and the Huskies achieved that initial goal.

“We won quite a few more games,” said Terri Cilento, Highland’s coach. “And we scored a lot more.”

And then the season ended with a 3-1 Ellenville victory. Dario DiValentino scored Highland’s only goal, and Brandon Gonzalez, Tiler Ferentheil and Kawshar Biswas scored Ellenville’s goals.

Highland, which lost to Ellenville 4-3 in the season opener, could be inconsistent during the regular season, but the Huskies made a run at the end that secured a sectional playoff spot.

“Toward the end there,” said Cilento, “we started pulling it together.”

Highland finished the season 4-12-1.

