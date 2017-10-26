Huskies fulfill preseason goal to secure playoff spot

- 0
Highland boys’ soccer team had one goal for this season, to make the playoffs, something that eluded the Huskies last year.
Highland faced Ellenville at home last Friday in a Section 9, Class B quarterfinal, and the Huskies achieved that initial goal.
“We won quite a few more games,” said Terri Cilento, Highland’s coach. “And we scored a lot more.”
And then the season ended with a 3-1 Ellenville victory. Dario DiValentino scored Highland’s only goal, and Brandon Gonzalez, Tiler Ferentheil and Kawshar Biswas scored Ellenville’s goals.
Highland, which lost to Ellenville 4-3 in the season opener, could be inconsistent during the regular season, but the Huskies made a run at the end that secured a sectional playoff spot.
“Toward the end there,” said Cilento, “we started pulling it together.”
Highland finished the season 4-12-1.
By Bond Brungard
