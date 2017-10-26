Marie Mastronardo: A Retrospective in High Falls

Over more than five decades, Marie Mastronardo has produced a vast body of work consisting mostly of ceramic sculptures but also of paintings and various 3-dimensional wall pieces.

Selections of her work will be exhibited at Wired Gallery, in a show entitled “Marie Mastronardo: A Retrospective.” The show opens on Saturday, October 28, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. sponsored by Stone Ridge Wine and Spirits. Wired Gallery is located at 11 Mohonk Road in High Falls with hours Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s been 17 years since Mastronardo’s work was last seen in a solo exhibit in the Hudson Valley, even though she has lived in Accord since 1971. In 1997, reviewing her SUNY Ulster/Muroff Kotler Gallery show in the Daily Freeman, James Shine wrote: “The most outstanding features in Marie Mastronardo’s ceramic sculptures…is purity of lines and utmost simplicity… She is a master of form and handles her pieces with obvious authority… Faintly reminiscent of the British sculptor Henry Moore, she combines solid mass with meaningfully empty hollows… [Her work] is in off-whites, earth tones, and deep shades of gray. The absence of color makes it all the more dramatic, and indeed, ultra refined in its aesthetic value.”

“My first encounter with the art world was as a 5th grader on a city-wide field trip to the Metropolitan Museum of Art,” the artist recalls. I remember the day as if it were yesterday, seeing for the first time the elegant stairwell leading to the second floor, and viewing the magnificent Renaissance paintings. It opened up a new world that has sustained me to this very day.”

It all began with a BA in Art from Hunter College, a year’s travel in Europe, a decade long association with the Art Students’ League, studying drawing with Marshall Glasier, painting with Julian Levi, and sculpture with John Hovannes.

“My inspiration comes from nature,”she said. “Some of my sculptures have been inspired by the Ancient Greeks (Venuses), and the Egyptians (family groups, sarcophagi, their many vessels and funerary urns.) I have also been influenced by Cycladic, Islamic, and Oriental sculpture, not to mention the masterpieces seen in the Primitive Wing of the Metropolitan Museum. Since moving to Ulster County in upstate NY, I have been sharing my work with the public through solo, group and invitational exhibitions in this region and in New York City.”

“Marie Mastronardo: A Retrospective” is up through Sunday, November 26.