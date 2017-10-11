Newburgh Chamber Music creates a string octet

Newburgh Chamber Music will present a rare double quartet performance by the American String Quartet and the Aeolus String Quartet, on Sunday, October 15, at 3 p.m. at St. George’s Church, 105 Grand Street in Newburgh.

The program will feature the Shostakovich Quartet No. 7, the Brahms G Major Sextet, and the Mendelssohn Octet. Tickets are available at the door or online at newburghchambermusic.org. Adults: $25, Students $5. St. George’s is handicapped accessible with parking across the street. The concert is followed by a reception with the artists.

Formed in 2008 by friend-musicians at the Cleveland Institute of Music, the Aeolus Quartet is among the finest young string quartets performing today and has won several prestigious honors in the last few years. Aeolus Quartet was recently praised by Strad Magazine for their “high-octane” performance. The American String Quartet is well-known to Newburgh Chamber Music for their performance of the complete Beethoven quartet cycle, and for numerous performances in the sixteen-year history of NCM.

The ASQ has invited the Aeolus Quartet to join in this wonderful and unique opportunity to hear great music for four, then six and culminating with eight fine chamber musicians performing the glorious Mendelssohn Octet.

Audience members are invited to bring instruments that they wish to donate to Valentina’s Instrument Fund to be repaired, if necessary, and given to area schools and music students. For further information regarding this program, or to donate at another time, contact Dr. Joel Evans at evansj@newpaltz.edu or check the website: newburghchambermusic.org.

Newburgh Chamber Music was selected as the 2013-14 Outstanding Arts Organization by the Orange County Arts Council and is funded in part by the Ralph E. Ogden Foundation.