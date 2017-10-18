NFA’s Danielle Scarano qualifies for state meet

Danielle Scarano joined Newburgh’s girls’ swimming team as a diver as a sophomore, and over the weekend the junior qualified for the state meet during a Cornwall invitational with a second-place finish of 479.70 points.

Scarano finished sixth in Section 9 last year, and she’s ranked second heading into the OCIAA championships, which begin Thursday in Cornwall.

“I was hoping it would get better,” said Scarano, of her second varsity season. “After the season ended last year, I never stopped diving. All summer we practiced. I am always in the pool.”

Newburgh’s Cameron Roth finished 17th at the Cornwall invitational and is ranked 20th heading into the postseason this week. Liz Riley was 20th in the invitational and is ranked 22nd heading back to Cornwall this week.

By Bond Brungard

