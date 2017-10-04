Pine Bush Area Library embarks on new 5-year plan

Pine Bush Area Library is embarking on a new 5-year plan to improve the library and increase engagement with the community. On Wednesday, October 11, the library is holding a public meeting with architect Paul Mays that will consist of the community sharing their ideas on what can be improved.

“We’ve been working with Mays to do some planning for the future of the Pine Bush Area library,” says Sharon Tarolli, the library’s Board of Trustees president. “He’s been interviewing a number of people around the community. He’s talked with retired teachers, parents, the Chamber of Commerce and government officials.”

Mays is the principal of Ballston Spa, NY-based Butler Rowland Mays Architects, LLP, a firm specializing in library design. He has been completing library projects for over twenty years, including working with the Saugerties Public Library, Cairo Public Library and the Albert Wisner Public Library. In 2016, the Albert Wisner Public Library in Warwick was named “the Best Small Town Library in America” by Library Journal.

Tarolli hopes that Wednesday’s meeting with the public will result in the creation of a new 5-year plan for the library. She hopes that the community can provide feedback for what they’d like to see the library accomplish in the future.

“We’ve already accomplished a tremendous amount, but we want to do more,” says Tarolli. “Libraries have become a very important component for a community. People come to the library for a variety of things, from educational pursuits to learning how to use computers to getting advice on how to access community resources.”

In the last 5 years, the library has built a community center, expanded their parking space to hold up to 25 visitors and has made access for disabled people easier with the addition of a wheelchair ramp. In 2005, the library purchased the adjacent lot next to their property in order to have more space to hold programs for the community.

“Even though we’ve done everything the community wanted us to do, the work is never really finished,” says Tarolli. “There’s always something to do and we want the community to tell us what needs to be done next.”

The Pine Bush Area Library meeting on October 11 at 6:30 p.m. is open to everyone in the community.

By Jaspreet Gill

