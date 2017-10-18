The spotlighting of the achievements of artists who have received fellowships from the New York Foundation for the Arts [NYFA] will focus on the Mindy Ross Gallery during October and November.

A solo show in the Mindy Ross Gallery, Translating the Mind’s Eye: paintings by Laura Von Rosk, contrasts palettes created by the artist’s interpretation of extremely different parts of the world — Antarctica and the Adirondacks along with the Hudson Valley. Von Rosk lives in the Adirondacks in upstate New York and has lived in Antarctica while being part of a scientific research team led by her husband, Sam Bowser, PhD, who grew up in the Town of Wallkill near Middletown.

“By using elements of landscape, mixing natural forms with memory and imagination, the images become ‘constructed’ landscapes. Forms are repeated, emphasized, manipulated, or invented,” she explains. Her paintings may be about a specific place, or a certain experience of a place, or a response to the work of other artists such as European early Renaissance paintings, as well as Persian manuscripts. “The forms (lakes, ditches, open fields, holes, icebergs, glaciers) are not just a product of what I see, but combine what I know about constructing paintings with some deep and as yet unconscious memory system with what I see in the landscape.”

Von Rosk’s exhibit is scheduled from October 22 to November 21, 2017. The Opening Reception for the show is Sunday, October 22 from 2 to 4pm in the Mindy Ross Gallery and Foyer in Kaplan Hall where pianist Amy Baglione will provide music. Kaplan Hall is located at the corner of Grand and First Streets (GPS: 73 First St), on the Newburgh campus of SUNY Orange. Regular Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday.

In addition to the NYFA fellowship, her awards include an Individual Artist Support Grant from the Pollack-Krasner Foundation; an artist Fellowship Grant from the Bernheim Foundation in Clermont, KY; a Lake Placid Lodge, Adirondack Art Fund Grant; an Arts Council of the Northern Adirondacks, Artist and Community Exchange Grant; as well as several art residencies in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, California, and the State of Washington.

Laura Von Rosk holds a BFA from SUNY Purchase and an MFA from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. Presently, she is Gallery Director of the Lake George Arts Project.

To give a more in-depth view of her works, Von Rosk will give a master class entitled Referencing the Past to Render the Present during which she will discuss some of her sources for images, as well as oil painting techniques. The class is set for Monday, October 23 at 1 p.m. in the OBTC Great Room 101 in Kaplan Hall.