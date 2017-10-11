What’s so rare as a tie in swimming?

Newburgh’s girls’ swimming team incurred its only loss Sept. 19 at Monroe-Woodbury, but since then, the Lady Goldbacks have followed a stranger path than necessary to improve to 6-1-1.

“It’s a very similar team, and there’s parity in the league this year,” said Pat Kavanagh, Newburgh’s coach, of Valley Central, in Montgomery Monday, Oct. 2. “They have had a lot of close meets, we have had a lot of close meets.”

Newburgh beat Valley Central 102-84 with a pair of victories from Allie Vela in the 200-individual medley and 100-butterfly. Sydney Reede won the 100-backstroke, and Danielle Scarano led a 1-2-3 sweep in diving.

The Lady Goldbacks also won the 200-medley relay and the 400-freestyle relay. Three days later, Newburgh beat Middletown 116-65.

The current winning streak with three meets followed probably the strangest contest during Kavanagh’s decade-long tenure as coach of the Lady Goldbacks. Six days after losing to Monroe-Woodbury Newburgh tied Washingtonville 93-93, filling in a third category on their record this year.

“Very bizarre,” said Kavanagh, “we even tied the 200-freestyle relay.”

Both teams turned in a 1:47.35 in that event. Newburgh led 89-83 heading into the 400-freestyle relay, but the Lady Goldbacks finished second on that event, while incurring a disqualification. Washingtonville won it and was able to tie the meet with a third-place finish in the event.

“Within that whole meet, it was tenths of seconds,” said Kavanagh. “I have never had a tie in the 10 years that I have been doing it.”

