Boomer’s message: believe in yourself

Boomer Esiason has a welcome charm as a broadcaster, and Wednesday, Nov. 8, he brought his easy-going demeanor to Anthony’s Pier 9 in New Windsor as a featured guest at the Pattern for Progress’ annual reception.

Esiason, a Long Island native and NFL quarterback for three teams, talked with Bonnie Bernstein, a TV sports journalist, about his final season with the New York Jets, in 1995, when he played with Wayne Chrebet, an undrafted rookie receiver.

“I had a young player by the name of Wayne Chrebet, from Hofstra University, which is where we practiced,” said Esiason. “Wayne came into the huddle, and I thought someone was pranking me. I thought it was one of the coach’s kids.”

Esiason said Chrebet did not waste his opportunity as a rookie by always being prepared and steadily improving on a team that did not win much, going 3-13 in 1995.

“He knew he had the chance of a lifetime,” said Esiason. “He improved each and every week.”

Chrebet would play 10 seasons for the Jets and was remembered as a gutsy receiver at the other end of many, many hard hits when he came across the middle.

Esiason played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 1984-1992 and in 1997. He played for the Jets 1993-1995 and the Arizona Cardinals in 1995. He has a morning radio for WFAN and is part of CBS’ NFL Today show.

Esiason also praised Bill Belichick, coach of the New England Patriots and long-time Jets’ nemesis, for the creating of an NFL dynasty with his ability to get the most out of his players, young and old.

“Whatever it is for 17 years, he’s gotten every single player who has gone through there to buy into whatever he is selling,” said Esiason. “It started by creating a belief in one’s self and a common goal.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com