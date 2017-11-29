Driver plows into Benkard Ave. home

A driver crashed into a home on Benkard Avenue on Sunday, first sailing through a stop sign and hitting another vehicle. The truck eventually veered onto the sidewalk and rammed into a porch.

According to City of Newburgh Police, a motorist driving a 2004 Dodge pickup truck was traveling southbound on Avoca Street when they failed to stop at the stop sign. The pickup truck crashed into another vehicle traveling eastbound on Benkard Avenue, and then plowed into a porch at 129 Benkard Avenue.

Police reported several parked vehicles were also damaged in the crash. The accident took place at approximately 12:30 p.m. “The driver of the Dodge was issued a traffic ticket for failing to stop at the posted stop sign,” City of Newburgh Police Detective Lieutenant Joseph Burns said in an email Monday.

One of the drivers was transported to St. Luke’s Cornwell Hospital for neck pain, he said. There were no other reported injuries.

Shantal Riley