Election roundup

The unofficial results of the 2017 General Election rolled in late Tuesday night, bringing a few surprises.

City of Newburgh

Democrat Jonathan Jacobson won the Ward 3 Newburgh City Council seat with 376 votes compared to his opponents Republican John Guidice and Newburgh United candidate Anthony Grice, who drew 213 and 247 votes, respectively. Jacobson will replace Regina Angelo, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

In Ward 4, Patty Sofokles won with 364 votes, unseating Councilwoman Cindy Holmes, who garnered 185 votes. A total of 112 people cast their votes for Republican Christine Bello.

Democratic Councilwoman Karen Mejia ran unopposed in Ward 1 and Democrat Ramona Monteverde ran unopposed in Ward 2.

Orange County

Democratic candidate Anthony Kevindaryan Lujan amassed 894 votes to become the next county legislator representing Balmville and the City of Newburgh’s East End in District 4. His opponent, Independence candidate Anthony Tarsio, drew 432 votes.

Republican Joseph Minuta won with 1,800 votes over 1,640 votes cast for Democrat Sylvia Santiago in Legislative District 15, located in the Town of New Windsor. He will replace Chris Eachus in the coming term.

Town of Newburgh

Several Town of Newburgh officials ran unopposed this year. Town Supervisor Gil Piaquadio, town Councilwoman Betty Greene and Councilman Paul Ruggiero, all Republicans, were reelected to their positions.

Also running unopposed were town Receiver of Taxes Deborah Smith and town Clerk Andrew Zarutskie, both Republicans.

Town of New Windsor

Town Supervisor George Green and town Councilman Andrew Regenbaum ran unopposed as Republicans. Steven Moreau, also a Republican, was endorsed replace Alice Biasotti, who stepped down after serving four terms on the New Windsor Town Board.