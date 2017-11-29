Goldbacks counting on experience

Newburgh’s boys’ basketball team seemed to end the futility last year that had plagued it as a squad that hovered around .500 for a few seasons before that.

The Goldbacks entered the postseason as the fouth seed. Washingtonville, however, handed the Goldbacks a quarterfinal loss and ended the season earlier than expected for the team.

Now after losing three seniors, the Goldbacks are back and hoping to move beyond last season’s end point, where they finished 12-8.

“We have a lot of returners. We have a lot of hungry, young guys,” said Matt Brown, Newburgh coach. “We should have lot of guys ready to go.”

Jalen Ricks, Ian Woodson, Alfred Woodson and Norman Johnson are expected to play point guard, and Jake Cook, Pete Matthews and Izzy Williams will be the shooting guards. Caleb Simmons and Sam Clark will be the forwards. Anthony Myers and Elijah Williams will also help the team.

Newburgh plays in the biggest and possibly one of the most difficult Section 9 division with Kingston, Middletown, Monroe-Woodbury and Pine Bush, the section Class AA champs last season.

“Every team is good,” said Brown.

And to move beyond last season’s finish and possibly stop Pine Bush from defending its title, the Goldbacks will need to focus on both ends of the floor.

“We have to work on our full-court press and the execution of our half-court offense,” said Brown.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com