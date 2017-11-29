Huskies older and smarter than last year

Highland’s boys’ basketball team won a single game last year and lost 18. But they were better in the second half of the season despite losing close games to Saugerties and Monticello.

“If you look at our season from the first 12 or 13 games,” said Mike Milliman, Highland’s coach, “and you look at the last seven, they played much better.”

And that late season momentum could carry over on this season as the team grew physically and mentally over the last year.

“They are a year older, and practice has been pretty good,” said Milliman. “I am looking for a vastly improved year.”

Dondre Baker, Dylan Barry and John Scalo are expected to be the point guards, and Dario DiValentino will be the shooting guard. Six-foot, nine-inch Cameron Ness will return as the team’s tallest player at center, and Andre Twyman, a senior forward, returns after leading the team in scoring a year ago.

Sean Benkert and Colin Merget will be small forwards. Kingston Ogelle and Tyler Benjamin will also help the team.

Milliman is hoping for improvement and at least one coach at another rival school expected the Huskies to play better.

“We’ll see. You have to go out on the court and prove it,” said Milliman. “Last year’s record is not very difficult to improve upon.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com