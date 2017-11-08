Lanzetta, Hansut, Croce all winners

Here are the unofficial election results from races in Highland, Marlborough and Plattekill

Ulster County Legislature

District 9 encompasses parts of the Town of Lloyd and Plattekill. Republican Incumbent Herb Litts III beat Democratic challenger Pamela Krimsky by a vote of 1,098 to 871.

District 10 Parts of Lloyd and Milton

Republican Incumbent Mary Beth Maio shut down Democrat Russell Gilmore by a vote of 1,017 to 802.

District 11 Marlborough

Republican Richard Gerentine ran unopposed but his tally was unavailable.

Town of Marlborough

Supervisor

Democrat Incumbent Al Lanzetta beat challenger Tom Coupart by a vote of 1,282 to 884.

Lanzetta said “I feel great. We worked very hard in 2016 and 2017 and the voters saw that we were making progress and supported us.”

Town Council

Four candidates ran for two open Town Council seats. The winners are Democrat Howard Baker with 1,087 votes and NP Alan Koenig with 1,088 votes. Republicans Andrew Nikola and Sherida Porpiglia Sessa came up short with 937 and 1,075 votes respectively.

Town Clerk

Republican Colleen Corcoran ran unopposed but her total was not available at press time.

Town of Lloyd

Supervisor

Republican Incumbent Paul Hansut bested Democrat Fred Pizzuto by a vote of 1,652 to 1,244.

Hansut commented, “I feel great, absolutely thrilled. The voter turnout was good and there will be some new faces on the board. I look forward to working with everybody on the Town Board.”

Town Council

Five candidates ran for two open Town Council seats. The winners are Democrat Claire Winslow with 1,363 votes and Republican Lenny Auchmoody with 1,328 votes. Democrat Scott McCarthy, Republican Dave Plavchak and Independence candidate Christina DeMaio all came up short with 1,171, 1,038 and 638 votes respectively.

Town Clerk

Democrat Rosalie Peplow won another term in office with 1,873 votes, beating Republican challenger Christine Giangrasso who had 909 votes.

Town of Plattekill

Supervisor

Republican Incumbent Joe Croce won another term with 1,351 votes against Democratic challenger Juan Figueroa who garnered 1,004 votes.

Croce said he was pleased with the results

“The taxpayers believe I’m doing a decent job for the town. I worked hard on this campaign and went door to door. When you start to feel cocky that’s when you get your block knocked off,” he said. “I am working for the people and I am proud of the time I’ve spent with the town.”

Town Council

Four candidates ran for two open Town Council seats. The winners are Republican Dean DePew with 1,338 votes and Republican Darryl Matthews with 1,214 votes. Democrat incumbent Cindy Delgado lost her seat, receiving 1,094 votes and Democrat Gladys Figueroa got 972 votes.