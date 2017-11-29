Maybrook charts a course for downtown revitalization

If you’re a resident of Maybook, you can expect to see a major revitalization in the village’s downtown area in the near future.

On Monday night, the village’s board of trustees held a public hearing concerning a new introductory local law that would rezone parts of the downtown area.

The proposed rezoning district encompasses buildings on and around Main Street, Homestead Ave and Wallace Ave. and allows for traditional retail-residential mixed uses in the downtown area, which isn’t permitted under the current code.

“We’re proposing to allow arenas, bowling alleys, eating establishments without drive thrus, health clubs, shopping centers and movie theaters,” said Maximilian Stach, a partner for Nelson, Pope and Voorhis, LLC while standing next to a picture of the proposed rezoning site. “These are things that are typical to downtowns. Likewise, we have to look at what aren’t good uses to allow. We’re eliminating wholesale stores, funeral homes, repair shops and gas stations from being permitted in the area.”

The village has been working on the law for the past six years. Mayor Dennis Leahy commented that the law is intended to provide the potential for greater economic development within the village.

“The chief method of achieving the zoning goal is to provide incentives in order to achieve, essentially, a network of shared parking lots and recreational areas,” said Stach. “The idea is that by allowing property owners to build an additional story, to build additional units of residential, to build mixed uses, as well as providing parking relief – it will encourage them to devote a portion of their property for an integrated parking area and an integrated network of parks.”

The board is welcoming comments from the public until December 7, something that does not sit well with Sandra Kissam, President of the Stewart Park and Reserve Coalition.

“You mean there’s only one week allowed to put in comments?,” she asked. “Let me just say this – the fact that this is the first public meeting you had on the rezoning, I think it is exceptionally restrictive to allow only one more week for everyone here, if they wish to, to read the document, look it over, study it and provide additional comments. I wish to request formally that you extend this comment period for at least two weeks…this is not sufficient time.”

The board did not comment on whether they would extend the time frame for comments. The proposed zoning amendment is available on the Village of Maybrook website. Any questions or comments can be voiced to the village clerk and treasurer Valentina Johnson by calling 845-427-2717 ext. 201 or emailing vjohnson@villageofmaybrook.com until December 7.

By Jaspreet Gill

jgill@tcnewspapers.com