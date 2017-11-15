Montgomery overrides tax cap

“We’re still over the cap,” said Town Supervisor Mike Hayes.

The Montgomery Town Board voted on Thursday to adopt a local law to override the tax cap and subsequently voted to override the tax cap and adopted their proposed budget.

Hayes explained that despite some minor changes to the budget since their previous meeting, it still called for the previously reported decrease in town tax rates for most residents, due in large part to a significant increase in the assessed value of the town (about $30 million).

For a home with an assessed value of $200,000 located within one of the three villages (Maybrook, Montgomery and Walden) the town tax will be decreased $6.07. For the same home outside the three villages, the decrease will be $0.28.

In other business, the board approved the surplus of a police vehicle, a 2008 Crown Victoria and postponed the road dedication for Powers Lane to their next meeting.

Annexation

Approximately 34 acres are set to shift from the town to the village of Maybrook, if a recently filed petition for annexation is approved.

The Galaxy property—located partially in the town and in the village of Maybrook—is situated between the existing railroad and Stewart State Forest, and is the proposed site for multiple manufacturing lots with rail access, a new road connecting to Henry Henning Drive, and a bike/walking trail.

The area to be annexed will be used for the walking trail. Having the entire trail in one municipality is expected to help with obtaining grant funding.

Hayes explained to the town board on Thursday that the Maybrook Village Board had declared its intent to be lead agency for the SEQRA review of the project and it seemed appropriate since all of the services for the property are in the village.

Hayes recommended that the board let the village take lead agency, to which the board readily agreed.

A formal presentation for the annexation is planned for the town board’s first meeting in December.

