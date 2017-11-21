Natalie Wargin paintings displayed at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library will host “A Hudson Valley Journal” an exhibit by Natalie Wargin through the month of December.

According to Wargin, “This is an exhibit of ten new paintings, a visual representation of my beautiful surroundings, and a timely reminder of what we can lose if we’re not careful.”

Wargin is an artist and graphic designer with a degree in design from the University of Illinois. She had a small graphic design firm in Chicago where she worked with clients like The American Library Association, Levi’s, Campbells, and the Chicago Board of Trade, producing art for both product and print. She has a line of greeting cards that has sold world-wide and has also dabbled in paper mache.

Her paper mache work has been featured in a number of publications including two books: Tables and Table: Inspiring Interpretations of Function and Style both by Lark Books. In 2008 Natalie moved to Cottekill, where she paints watercolor and acrylic pieces as part of an ongoing journal of her surroundings in the Hudson River Valley.

For further information about Natalie and her art visit her web site nataliewargin.com.

The works will be on display in the library exhibit space, 133 Farmer’s Turnpike in Gardiner, through Friday December 29.

For directions or further information call the library at 255-1255 or visit gardinerlibrary.org.