Orange Hall exhibit depicts war in the arts

During the month of November in Orange Hall Gallery, the exhibit on view will be on a timely, yet seemingly constant topic – war. Titled War in the Arts: Redeeming Spirits, the goal is to express what war does to the human spirit, the community, the family, ethnic groups, countries, historically through present day, and then to reflect upon that and relate through one’s artform. This is not intended to be political.

Artists have used paintings, drawings, sculptures, assemblages, collages, photography, embroidery and fabric, animation, video, and poetry to reflect and relate their personal reactions to war.

Several participants are war veterans themselves including an 87 year old Korean War combat photographer. The reflections are poignant and powerful. Artworks depict in representational, semi-abstract and abstract styles the Civil War, WWs I & II, Korean, Vietnam, Central America, 9/11, the Nigerian Civil War, Israel/Palestine, misplaced migrant workers, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Poems speak the pervasive feelings of fear and horror of combinations of wars; yet often the uplifting human spirit of courage and optimism to move forward.

This extensive exhibit, curated by Karen Gersch, will be on view through Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and during performances in the William and Helen Richards Theatre at Orange Hall.

At the opening reception on Saturday, November 4 from 1 to 3:30 p.m., pianist Geoff Hamburg will play classical and contemporary music.

Orange Hall is located on the campus of SUNY Orange at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues, Middletown.