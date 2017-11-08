Republicans sweep in Montgomery

Despite a political climate on Election Day that seemed to favor Democratic candidates across the nation, in the Town of Montgomery, voters came out once again in support of their Republican candidates, sweeping the elections.

Political newcomer Rodney Winchell will be taking the helm as town supervisor in January, after unofficial election results late Tuesday night indicated that he had clinched the election.

According to the Orange County Board of Elections, Winchell received nearly 65 percent of the vote with 3,246 votes, while his opponent Bryan Paz received 1,756 votes.

When asked why he thought voters had shown that support, Winchell said it was because he is “restoring confidence that the citizens have a voice and a confidence of leadership in government.”

While there are a couple months until Winchell takes office, he stated that his first priority is the safety of the community and he intends to focus on improving communication and coordination between the town and the three villages within it—even if that begins with simply picking up the phone and talking with each other on a daily or weekly basis. He also wants to open a dialogue with the town’s many small businesses.

“I want to make them feel welcome,” said Winchell.

Winchell thanked his wife, son, and the many friends and family members who supported him in running for the town supervisor position.

The race with an outside chance of an upset is the race for two town councilperson positions. An unreported number of absentee ballots remain to be counted, however the Republican candidates had a healthy lead on Tuesday night.

According to unofficial election results, Councilwoman Cindy Voss and Councilwoman Sheryl Melick retained their positions on the town board with 2,978 and 2,773 votes, respectively.

Democratic challenger David Stoudnour received 1,668 votes and Susan Cockburn was closing in on the second seat at 2,163 votes.

Town Justice Raynard Ozman was re-elected with 3,367 votes over Democrat Lynda Mitchell, who garnered 1,651 votes.

Both Town Clerk Tara Stickles and Highway Superintendent Charles Woznick were running unopposed for re-election to their posts and were re-elected with 3,985 and 3,826 votes, respectively.

By RACHEL COLEMAN

Crawford

Supervisor Charles E. Carnes, running unopposed, tallied 1,873 votes. Jolene Roy was also unopposed in her re-election bid as town clerk. In the race for council, incumbent Republican-Conservative Councilmen Daniel Flanick and Michael Menendez turned back Democratic challengers Charles T. Bazydlo and Candida Bido. In the race to fill a vacancy, Kelly A. Eskew (R-C-I) defeated Andrea Nilon.

Orange County

Republicans were winners in major county races, with Steve Neuhaus (R-C-I) winning re-election as County Executive, turning back challenger Pat Davis (D-WF-WE) by a margin of 38,982-27,297. Also winning re-election were County Clerk Ann Rabbitt and District Attorney Dave Hoover, both Republicans.

Winners of Legislative races included Steve Brescia in District 9 and Rob Sassi in District 18. Incumbents Mike Anagnostakis (District 17) and Michael Paduch (19) ran unopposed.

Gardiner

Unofficial results of the 2017 general elections are in. Incumbent Marybeth Majestic (REP, CON) has presided with 50.53% of votes over Lisa Lindsley (DEM, WOR, WEP) with 49.47% as Gardiner Town Supervisor. Michelle Mosher (DEM, REP, CON), who ran unopposed, is Gardiner’s town clerk and tax collector.

For Gardiner town council, David Dukler (DEM, WOR, WEP) and Warren Wiegland (DEM, WOR, WEP) have been elected, beating out Jack Hayes (REP, CON) and Pamela J. O’Dell (CON).

For Ulster County, incumbent Kenneth J. Ronk Jr. (REP, CON, IDP) won unopposed in the as the district 13th county legislator and incumbent Craig Lopez (REP, CON, IND, REF) won 66.63% of the vote, beating out newcomer Andrew Zink (DEM, GRE, WOR, WEP) with 33.37% as district 14 legislator. For district 16, incumbent Tracey Bartels (DEM, WOR, WEP) won with 59.33% of the vote over Kathy Miller (REP, CON, IDP) who won 39.72% of the vote.

Town of Wallkill

Former Orange County Executive Ed Diana will return to public office, after collecting 3,283 votes in an uncontested election.