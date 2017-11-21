Residents voice opinions at ‘We Heard You Meeting’

Two big white boards were placed in the middle of the Pine Bush Area Library Community Center last Wednesday. One by one, Pine Bush residents went up to the boards and placed five circle stickers in different categories on the boards. Those categories included library space, safety and access, resources and library programs.

This interactive exercise was a part of the “We Heard You” (“WHY”) meeting with architect Paul Mays where people voted on what changes they would like to see in the Pine Bush Area Library.

Votes echoed the library’s initial October 11 meeting where members of the Pine Bush community came together to create a new master plan for the library.

In the library spaces category, 15 people voted to include more quiet reading areas, small intimate seating areas and indoor reading niches. Larger meeting room spaces closely followed with 13 votes. For the safety and access category, nine people voted for more parking access. Currently, the library has 25 parking spaces. In the holdings and programs category, there was a tie between expanding traditional collections (books and media) and expanding traditional programs (story hours, book clubs, local history) with ten votes each.

In the resources category, 19 people voted to expand the building size – the most votes received out of any category.

Building size is an issue that was brought up during the first meeting held by the library. The library consists of two buildings that are not connected – the library itself and a community center. Connecting the libraries is an issue that people want resolved but is harder than it looks.

“We have two buildings that are at slight angles to each other,” said Mays.

“Even if you did try to expand one or the other or connect the two, it’s not even a straight shot. But, one of the bigger issues we have is the fact that there are two floor levels [in the library] and there’s a floor level [in the community center] and none of them are the same.”

The two boards used during last week’s meeting are in the community center and an additional two boards will be in the library for an unspecified amount of time, where people can continue adding in their votes.

The next Pine Bush Area Library meeting is to be announced at a later date.

By Jaspreet Gill

