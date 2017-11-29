Shooting suspect turns himself in

The man believed to have discharged a handgun into the floor of the Galleria at Crystal Run on Sunday, has reportedly turned himself in to Monticello Police.

The incident, which touched off a social media frenzy, began Sunday afternoon with a 911 call at 3:07 p.m. of shots fired. A male, described as wearing a dark blue shirt and gray pants discharged his weapon into the floor of the American Eagle Outfitter store, according to Town of Walkill Police Chief Robert Hertman.

The man fired one round from a handgun into the floor with a 49-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son, both from Goshen, sustaining minor lacerations to their legs from either bullet fragments or floor tile fragments, Hertman said. They were treated and released from Orange Regional Medical Center.

The mall was evacuated, with police searching the mall to make certain there were no other victims.

The shooter was later described as white or Hispanic, about six-feet, two-inches tall, with dark hair, a beard and mustache. The woman with him, identified as a person of interest, was white or Hispanic, about five-feet, four-inches tall, with blonde hair. She was wearing a dark jacket and maroon pants. Accompanying them were two small children, believed to be an infant and a toddler, about three-years of age.

At a Monday afternoon press conference, Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois asked people not to post speculative comments on social media as it could only serve to hamper the investigation.

Hertman said Sunday that no determination had been made if the shooting was accidental but that police were still investigating. He said the police are reviewing store surveillance from several businesses in an attempt to identify the participants. No further information on the man who turned himself in to Monticello Police was available as of Wednesday afternoon.

The chief is asking for the public to step forward if they have any cell phone photos or video from the incident and call them at 845-692-6757 day or night.