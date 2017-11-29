Stone steps set in place at Milton park

In an ongoing effort to improve the Milton Landing Park, a group of volunteers worked last Saturday setting numerous large stone steps in place at the upper portion of the park off Sands Avenue.

Supervisor Al Lanzetta said the volunteers were being led by the non-profit organization Jolly Rovers Trail Crew. Co-founder Artie Hidalgo Espinosa gave the local volunteers a lesson on the tools to use and how to safely move the heavy slabs.

“We got a bunch of people together and here we are,” Lanzetta said.

Steve Bianco obtained the stones from Young’s Motors that had extensive excavation work done to make more room to park their vehicles.

Espinosa said he and his partners, Chris Ingui and Bob Brunner, are on a mission.

“We like to think of ourselves as building access to iconic places in the Hudson Valley,” he said. The crew has installed stone steps and done historical restorations at Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Manitoga National Historic Site and at the Teatown Lake Reservation, to name a few.

Espinosa said once the stone steps are completed all the way to the top he will design and install stone pillars as an entrance way.

Supervisor Lanzetta was pleased with the work turnout at the park.

“It is encouraging to see the volunteers come out and donate their time, especially on a Saturday. There is so much love about this whole project here on Sands Avenue on down to the Landing,” he said.

Lanzetta said the $4,000 cost of the stone work will be covered by a Greenway grant the town has received for trail development. He said there will be no cost to the taxpayers because the volunteer time counts as the town’s share.

Lanzetta is waiting for the Consolidated Funding Application [CFA] grants to come through that will be used to build the plans that have been drawn up for both the upper and lower sections of the park. He said these grants are expected to be announced in late December.

“There are three grants, one for the south pier, one for here at Sands Avenue and one for down below,” he said.

By Mark Reynolds

