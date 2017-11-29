Viking girls take the court

After finishing 10-10 two years in row and being eliminated in the sectional quarterfinals, Valley Central’s girls’ basketball team opens the season this week during the Corinne Feller tournament with a new coach, Randy Axtell.

“My expectations are pretty lofty. We have several first-year varsity players that need to excel and some varsity veterans that need to lead the assimilation process,” said Axtell. “If these girls continue to learn and commit to our systems, gain an understanding of their roles and most importantly come together as a team …we should be competitive. I’m hoping we qualify for a home sectional playoff game.”

Senior Megan Roell will play center, and Val Long, a senior, and Erin Cooney, will be the forwards. Maddie Feller, a freshman, will be the point guard, and Katie Crofoot, a sophomore, will be the shooting guard.

“I hope the team continues to show its high basketball IQ and come together as we move forward. It’s truly a great group of young ladies with excellent ball skills, above average athleticism and an evolving competitive toughness,” said Axtell.

Nicole Van Pelt, a senior and a captain, Sonnymarie Davoren, a senior, Alyssa Murdock, a junior, MacKenzie Ross, a sophomore, and Deanna Murdock, a freshman, will come off the bench to help the Lady Vikings.

“All bring specific talents and are all expected to make contributions,” said Axtell.

