Vikings return five from last year’s team

Early in their scrimmage last week in Wallkill, Valley Central’s boys’ basketball team stayed with the Panthers, nearly point for point.

And Eric Bartle, Valley Central’s coach, was hoping to learn something from the scrimmage as he formulates a starting lineup.

“This what these scrimmages are for,” said Bartle, “to find out what you have.”

The Vikings return five, Kameron John, Matt Borriello, Dan Ferrond, Rob Nieves and Marcus Feliciano, who did not start last year. The notable losses from a season that did not end with a playoff appearance were Isaiah Miller, Freddy Watson and Tyler Lucey.

“We are very inexperienced,” said Bartle.

The Vikings open the season against Port Jervis before facing Pine Bush, the defending Section 9, Class champs, two nights later on Dec. 7. The Vikings end the first month of the season with a tournament at Delaware Valley after playing Warwick, Washingtonville and Minisink, all league opponents.

“Minisink will be much improved,” said Bartle.

By BOND BRUNGARD

sports@tcnewspapers.com