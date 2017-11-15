Wallkill star shines at SUNY Ulster

It was not something that had happened in decades, a wrestling between neighboring junior colleges in the mid-Hudson Valley and Catskills.

But SUNY Ulster, with a roster of wrestlers from Kingston, Highland, Wallkill, Newburgh Free Academy, Red Hook and Rondout, beat SUNY Sullivan 33-21 Friday in Stone Ridge.

“This was it for the first time in 30 years,” said Justin Signorelli, Ulster’s coach, of the dual vacancy. “I thought it was going to be a close match, and it was. They came out and wrestled tough.”

Signorelli, in his second year as coach of the resurrected program at Ulster, was an original member of Highland’s team, and he won three Section 9 and MHAL titles before wrestling at SUNY Cortland.

One of his top recruits this season is Wallkill’s Mike Fekishazy, a state 182-pound finalist last season. Fekishazy left Wallkill after five seasons and 153 victories.

During his first collegiate match, Fekishazy, at 184 pounds, brought his feared mat manners to work and pinned his opponent in the first period.

“Fek, a big recruit, and he took care of business tonight,” said Signorelli. “I think we are really excited to wrestle others besides ourselves for once.”

And for Fekishazy, he enjoyed his first collegiate bout with a result he’s grown accustomed to.

“I was just expecting to come out and have some fun,” he said, “win the dual.”

And after weeks of preparation and a successful match to start the season, Fekishazy was happy with what he saw from the team.

“We have a lot of technique to go over,” he said, “but for the most part we are looking pretty phenomenal.”

Will McCartney was a tall heavyweight at Newburgh Free Academy, and his first collegiate bout, 285 pounds, against someone as big as him was a challenge for the former Goldback.

He was pinned in the first period, and that’s not the result he was hoping for. And he knows what he needs to do the next time he faces an opponent.

“That match is a little tricky,” he said. “I need to work on more offense.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com