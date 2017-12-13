Bushmen triple up Vikings, 63-21

Missing from Pine Bush’s Section 9, Class AA boys’ basketball title defense this year, is the fluid ease exercised by Marquis Johnson as he pierced through the paint to score.

Johnson is not with the team this year, but the Bushmen have formed a blistering defense, and they used it Thursday against Valley Central.

The Bushmen started slow, leading 10-6 after the first quarter. But in the second quarter, they went on an 18-1 run, limiting the Vikings to a lone free throw in the period, before winning 63-21.

“We work on our defense,” said Steve Distefano, Pine Bush coach, “that is where our pride comes from.”

Pine Bush has size with the Powell twins, Bryan and Brandon and Mason Memmelaar. They are strong inside shooting and defending, and they and the other Bushmen presented the Vikings with the long string of futile scoring attempts inside and outside of the perimeter.

“They pressured us, and we panicked. They pushed us away from what we wanted to do,” said Eric Bartle, Valley Central’s coach. “If you give them the chances to do what they want to do, which is turn you over and run, you are playing right into their hands. If you get by their guards, there are blocked shots.”

Bryan Powell led the Bushmen with 28 points, and Brandon Powell scored 14 points as Distefano sat his starters in the fourth quarter.

“There are still weaknesses, and things that we have to work on and correct,” said Distefano.“Where we started and where we finished was two different games.”

Pine Bush improved to 2-0. Dan Ferrond led Valley Central with 13 points as the Vikings dropped to 0-2.

