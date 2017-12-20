DIA hosts François Morellet exhibition

Occurring at Dia’s exhibition spaces in New York City and Dia: Beacon, Dia Art Foundation presents an exhibition of works by the French artist François Morellet. A prolific painter, sculptor, and installation artist, Morellet was one of the founding members of the Groupe de Recherche d’Art Visuel, an artist’s collaborative that emerged in France in the early 1960s. While Morellet’s systematic art was widely exhibited in Europe, his oeuvre has rarely been shown or studied in the United States. Image Title: François Morellet, Du jaune au violet, 1956. Musée national d’Art Moderne, Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris. © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York/ADAGP, Paris. The Dia is located at 3 Beekman Street, adjacent to the Beacon Train Station.