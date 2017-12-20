Dukes crush Rondout, 90-32

It was an icy night during Friday’s commute, but two mountains away in the Rondout Valley, Marlboro’s boys’ basketball team was on fire.

The Dukes traveled to Kyserike to face the Ganders at Rondout, and Marlboro built a 19-point lead at the half. Seven minutes into the third, the Dukes went ahead 57-27.

They did not stop, and the Dukes scorched the Ganders to win 90-32, improving to 4-0.

“We moved it great the whole game,” said Mike Koehler, Marlboro’s coach.

Jaiden Allen lead the Dukes with 24 points while landing a pair of threes. Allen did not play in the fourth quarter as Koehler started to rotate off the bench.

John Perugino scored 11 points, and A.J. Musacchio, holding down the inside offensively and on defense, scored 10 points for the Dukes.

“They work really hard in games and play with great intensity,” said Koehler, of his team. “A.J. is such a great help on defense, he is everywhere.”

After playing New Paltz this week, the Dukes take a break through the holidays and come back to face Highland on the road, Friday, Jan. 5.

By Bond Brungard

