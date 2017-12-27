Goldbacks rebound from early-season loss

After recent losses to Kingston and Middletown, Newburgh Free Academy’s boys’ basketball played Saugerties at home Thursday and downed the Sawyers 85-75.

“We played a good all around team game,” said Matt Brown, Newburgh’s coach. “The two losses were tough. We lacked execution when we needed it and committed way too many turnovers.”

Sam Clark and Izzy Williams each scored 12 points against the Sawyers to lead the Goldbacks. The Goldbacks led the Sawyers 39-29 at the half.

The Goldbacks play Carmel Friday in a make-up game and are using this week for practice to improve their play for the upcoming month and beyond.

“(We’ll) practice (this) week to improve on our shot selections, defense and end of game executions,” said Brown.

By Bond Brungard

