Goldbacks roll in season opener

Washingtonville ended last season for Newburgh Free Academy in the Section 9, Class AA quarterfinals as the Goldbacks made an early exit.

Now, about nine months later, the Goldbacks opened the season across river at Our Lady of Lourdes Monday, Dec. 4, as the region became drenched in a rush-hour fog.

The Goldbacks, however, did not have to take their time on the floor, going on a 23-9 run in the second quarter. By the end of the third quarter, the Goldbacks were nearly up by 30 points, 67-38, before ending their season opener with a 96-52 victory.

“We may have done it once last year,” said Matt Brown, Newburgh’s coach, of a 90-point plus victory, “but we scored a lot tonight.”

Newburgh set a very fast pace early as the three Goldbacks scored in double figures. Zach Barnes led with 18 points when he downed four threes. And Sam Clark and Caleb Simmons ruled the inside with 12 points each.

“Tonight, we brought the energy. We executed,” said Brown. “We shared the ball very well, and that’s the key for us.”

And there was no lack of defense. Lourdes went to the foul line 28 times and landed half of those shots. Defensively, Newburgh owned the perimeter and limited Lourdes to two threes, one landed by Joe Heavey, who lead his team with 18 points.

“It worked well,” said Brown, of the defense, “and we got a lot of easy opportunities.”

By Bond Brungard

