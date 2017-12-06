Highland holds off on school roof work

At their November 21 meeting the Highland School Board was poised to approve roofing work at all three schools for a total of $892,204 but ultimately decided to table the measure.

Board President Alan Barone explained the reason for halting the work.

“The board wants to continue discussions with the Support Service and possibly our community committee to revisit the roofs at all three campuses. That would also involve the additional construction work with the Palombo Group. So we will table that until we have a committee meeting and report back to the entire board and have discussions and [then] move forward,” he said.

Board member Mike Bakatsias cautioned that he did not want to miss any “time frames and would like to keep all options open as the data comes in.”

Barone said the Construction Manager has warned that it is possible that the cost of the work may increase after January 1, 2018 because the prevailing wage rate for public works may rise.

School Business Administrator Louise Lynch sent a memo on November 17 to Interim School Superintendent Thomas Bongiovi that broke down the $892,204 total for the roofing work. She pointed out that Luis Rodriguez, Project Executive of the Palombo Group, recommended that the school board approve the following bids: $219,584 for the Elementary School by Key Construction; $476,675 for the Middle School by Optimus Construction and $195,945 for the High School by Dobtel Construction. It was noted that these costs are considered roofing alternates that are to become change orders.

In a summary letter, Rodriguez said the Palombo Group was asked to review the bids from each of the contractors and to negotiate the best terms for the work, which is expected to be done in the summer of 2018. He wrote that only one company, Key Construction, had increased their bid by $12,584 for work that is to be done a year after the bid.

Rodriguez pointed out that “we would like this award/approval to be completed as soon as possible so that we can start the submittal approval process with each prime contractor.”

By Mark Reynolds

