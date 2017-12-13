Holiday tours of Hill-Hold Museum set

The Friends of Hill-Hold and Brick House Museums will host the second weekend of their annual holiday tours of Hill-Hold Museum on December 16 and 17. The tours will take place on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Hill-Hold, the historic 1769 homestead of Thomas Bull, will be decorated for the holidays and filled with the aroma of fresh evergreens and roaring fireplaces. Visitors will be transported back in time as they visit the candlelit rooms of this Colonial-era home adorned with antique ornaments that are surrounded by an impressive collection of old fashioned toys. The dining room will be set for a traditional Christmas dinner with 19th century porcelains and volunteers will demonstrate open hearth cooking in the kitchen.

Children will have an opportunity to make a craft in the Goosetown one-room schoolhouse, visit with Santa and everyone is welcomed to enjoy some yuletide treats by the fire.

Admission is $2 per child and $3 per adult.

For more information about Hill-Hold Museum, please contact Orange County Parks at 615-3830, or by email at parks@orangecountygov.com or visit hillholdandbrickhouse.org. Special events are co-sponsored by the Friends of Hill-Hold and Brick House and the Orange County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation.

Hill-Hold Museum is located on Route 416 between Goshen and Montgomery.