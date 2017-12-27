Huskies hold back Red Hook, 42-32

When Highland’s girls’ basketball team played Red Hook at home, Tuesday, Dec. 19, the Huskies jumped out with a lead, 10-0, it just kept growing.

A little more than a minute later, with a minute left in the first, it was 14-0, but the Huskies could not shut out Red Hook in the period, so they started the second with a 14-5 lead.

And the game’s first six minutes were the peak for Highland’s offense as Red Hook chipped away slowly at the Huskies. And after a nearly vacant fourth quarter, just two points on a basket from Jayda Jackson, Highland managed to stave off Red Hook and win 42-32.

“I wanted to hold on to it for the whole game,” said Bri Rozzi, of Highland’s early 14-0 lead.

Rozzi, who lead Highland with 11 points, said defensive letdowns have happened before this season. And it obviously something the team is trying to avoid after opening the game so strong.

“That felt good,” she said, “but we have to hold on to that.”

The lack of offense in the fourth quarter was negated somewhat by Red Hook’s six points during that period. Rozzi said the timeouts helped the team manage the slim fourth to secure the victory.

“We just talked to each other and got through it,” she said.

Jackson and Candace McCutcheon each scored nine points for the Huskies, and A.J. Fuchs-White lead Red Hook with nine points.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com