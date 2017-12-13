Lady Dukes derailed by Millbrook in home opener

Marlboro’s girls’ basketball team opened the season on the road beating bigger schools, Class AA Wallkill and Class AA Valley Central to win the Corinne Feller Memorial Tip-Off Tournament in Montgomery.

A few days later, they traveled to Pine Bush and knocked off that Class AA team. In the home opener, however, the train came to a slow and jerking stop when Class C Millbrook visited Friday.

The game was tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter, and the Dukes lead 28-21 at the half. Millbrook turned a switch in the second half and sent the Dukes in a different direction and took the lead at the end of the third, 44-41.

In the fourth quarter, the back and forth was over when Millbrook went on a 16-5 run, and downed the Dukes 60-46.

“We had a lapse in defense. We weren’t playing the normal defensive game that we play,” said Marion Casey, Marlboro’s coach, of the second-half collapse, after her team dropped to 3-1.

Erin Lofaro was the only Duke in double figures when she lead Marlboro with 20 points, but she scored just two in the fourth quarter. Sam McKenna lead Millbrook with 28 points, one of two to score in double figures for the visitors.

“I think from here on out, we have to play as a team and come together,” said Casey. “It comes down to us having to work hard in practice.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com